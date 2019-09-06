Rosemary E. Bass, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 4.

Rosemary was born on April 10, 1926 in Evanston, IL to Peter J. Madsen and Estelle Madsen (nee Sauter). She was the eldest of five children. She was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard, and sisters Patricia and Karen. She is survived by her sister Rita of Seattle, WA. She was married to her husband Bernard for over 60 years who proceeded her in death.

She grew up in Park Ridge, IL and attended Maine Township High School. Rosemary worked at the University of Wisconsin Union for 32 years and retired as the Assistant Food Production Manager at the Union. She enjoyed her contact with students and after retiring from the Union worked part time at The Esquire as a hostess.

Rosemary was active in many organizations including The Food Service Executives Association (FSEA) the Beta Zeta Service sorority and the Northside Senior Coalition. While at FSEA she was a consultant to the military. In order to travel with the military, she needed a military title and was named an honorary One Star General with a security detail. She traveled throughout Asia, the US and the Caribbean evaluating their food production. She was a member for 38 years of the ESA Beta Zeta sorority and was elected to various executive positions including State and Chapter President. As a member of the executive team, she was a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital. She was a founding member of the Northside Senior Coalition and was involved in securing funds for a swimming pool at Warner Park as well as organizing social activities.

She was a Badger Football fan and held season tickets for over 50 years. On home Football Saturdays she could always be found at Camp Randall. She was on a women's bowling league for many years. As a sports enthusiast, she enjoyed meeting people and made friends easily. She was an original participant in a UW Department of Medicine research study on the effects of exercise on bone density. When the study completed, she and other participants decided to continue to fund the group's exercise program.

She was always energetic and young at heart in the course of her career and in her volunteer work, she touched many lives.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hersch (John) of Cleveland Hts., OH, Sandra Bass, Chicago, IL and Catherine Bass of Lake Forest, CA. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Anne Hersch (Michael Iswalt) of El Cerrito, CA and Carolyn Hersch of Chicago, IL. The family would like to thank the staff at Aster Memory Care and Agrace Hospice for their dedicated care. We also acknowledge Dr. Lawrence Ozers and the staff at the Dean Medical Group for their years of providing care. We especially thank her devoted caregiver, friend and companion Rose Bongiovani.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of the Mass at the church on Wednesday. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

