Roselyn M. Digman, 71, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City. Father Dave Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday, at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville is serving the family. Memorials may be made in Roselyn's name to Right to Life. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Roselyn "Rosie" was born on February 3, 1948 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Vincent and Armella (Oberbroeckling) Schieltz. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Digman on June 21, 1969 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Holy Cross, Iowa. Rosie enjoyed playing games, doing puzzles, reading and gardening. She was known for her chiffon cakes, which she made for many family occasions. She loved the outdoors and family camping trips at Devil's Lake. Rosie especially loved following her children and grandchildren in their sporting and school events.

Roselyn is survived by her husband, Bob, of 50 years; seven children, Jay (Erin) Digman, Jennifer Klawiter, Aaron (Laura) Digman, Laurie Digman, Chad (Amanda) Digman, Lisa Digman, and Mark (Colleena) Digman; 18 grandchildren; five siblings, Dorothy Schieltz, Dave (Claire) Schieltz, Marv (Janie) Schieltz, Harry (Darlene) Schieltz and Carol (Tom) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Esther Schieltz and Mary Backes, and brother, Joseph Schieltz; and her father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Angie Digman.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Epione Pavilion, Grant County Hospice, and Father Dave Flanagan for all of their care and compassion.