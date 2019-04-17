MOUNT HOREB-Rose Marie Johanna Laufenberg, age 84, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at UW Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S 6th St., Mount Horeb, at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday April 23, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, and also at the church from 9:45 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.



A full obituary will be published at a later date.



