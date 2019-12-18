Rose Marie C. Mueller, age 93, passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Dec. 16, 2019.

She was born in Cicero, IL on Aug. 2, 1926 to the late Stanley and Cecilia (Rolewicz) Mientkiewski. Rose Marie was united in marriage to George H. Mueller on October 13, 1956; he preceded her in death on Apr.4,1989. She was a book keeper for Hartford Insurance Co. After retirement she lived in Chicago, Portage and Briggsville before moving to Sauk City to be with to her family. Rose Marie was previously an active member of St. Mary's in Briggsville and sang with their choir. She enjoyed music, playing the organ, and crafting items with her crocheting and knitting skills.

Rose Marie is survived by her 3 children, Cary, Mark and Lisa (Mark) Lasorsa and their daughter, Sam. She is further survived by two sisters, Lucille Panas and Leona Menter, her sister in-law Elaine Elsner and her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Leonard and brother in-law, Ed Panas.

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Fri. Dec., 20, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City with Fr. Miguel Galvez celebrating.

Rose Marie's family wishes to thank the medical professionals at Sauk Prairie Hospital for her excellent care.

