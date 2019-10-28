Rose M. McCormick

MADISON- Rose McCormick, born June 6, 1925, to August and Antonina Troia in Madison, Wisconsin, died, October 26, 2019.



Rose was married to her beloved and loving husband Roy McCormick on August 17th, 1946 until his death in 2017. They spent their working years as dedicated and loving owners of Paisan's and Porta Bella Restaurants. They lived at various locations in and around Madison, and Rose spent her most recent two years at Brookdale Senior Living.



Rose is survived by her six children Terri Zimmerman (Lloyd), Linda McCormick Carr (Stuart), Patti McCormick, John McCormick, Sue McCormick Backus (Bill), Mike McCormick (Terri); her eleven grandchildren, Grant Zimmerman (Shirley), Adam Zimmerman (Sofia), Annie Rose O'Day, Chelsea Farrell (Steve), Hallie Tucker, Nick Backus, Kyle Backus (Leona), Austin Backus (Clarice), Devin McCormick, Dana McCormick, Angelina McCormick; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Jacqueline White, two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Troia, and Betty Troia; and several nieces and nephews.



Rose was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers Joe, Tony, Nate and John, her sisters Kathy Troia, Geri Thomas and Anne Wiedman.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, 602 S. Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, and on Wednesday at church one hour prior to Mass. A reception will follow.



The family would like to acknowledge the special friendships that Rose and her dog Bella made at Brookdale. We would also like to send a thank you to St. Mary's Heart Clinic and all the members of the Agrace team for their warm and loving support these past few months.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.



Cress Funeral Service

3610 Speedway Rd, Madison

608-238-3434