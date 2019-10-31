Rose Helen (Bianchi) DeMay, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Middleton.

She was born on June 30, 1927, in Chicago, the daughter of Karl and Frances Grigel. She married John Bianchi Sr. on Nov. 8, 1946, in Cook County, Ill., and later married Daniel DeMay on June 2, 1979, in Cook County.

Rose graduated from Wells High School in Chicago. She was an active member at Christian Congregation Church in Wooddale, Ill., for over 70 years. Rose shared her love of Christ with everyone she talked to and was a prayer warrior for her family and friends. She enjoyed swimming, walking, and cooking for her family, from perogi and golumpki to spaghetti and meatballs and lasagna.

Rose is survived by her five children, John Jr. (Sandra), Samuel (April), Francine (Paul) Ernst, Albert (Theresa) and Theodore (Gina); stepdaughters, Susan DeMay, Joyce (James) Barton and Rochelle DeMay; brother, Peter (Lynn) Grigel; sisters-in-law, Sarah and Barbara; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Bianchi Sr. in 1976 and husband, Daniel DeMay in 2016; brother, Joseph Grigel; sister, Stephanie Motyka; and stepson, Daniel DeMay Jr.

A graveside service will be held at MOUNT OLIVE CEMETERY, 3800 N. Narragansett Ave., Chicago, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, with Brother Pat Capotasto presiding.

Memorials in Rose's name may be made to the Christian Congregation Church.

From Mom: "We will meet again in Heaven. Stay close to the Lord."

