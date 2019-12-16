Belleville, WI - Rose E. King, age 95 passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Heartsong in Belleville.

She was born on the Pernot Homestead Farm on October 8, 1924 the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth (Heimann) Pernot. In 1939 her father died, but Rose was able to graduate from the Storytown School, and then she began working to help support her mother and siblings. Rose had worked at the Lyons turkey farm, the Upright Swiss Embroidery, and cleaned houses. It was at one of her cleaning jobs that she met her future husband Gilbert King. They were married on June 2, 1949, and the couple celebrated 57 years together. Rose and Gilbert farmed near Albany, Monroe, and then in 1964 moved to Belleville, where they farmed together until selling the cows in 1990. Rose enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, traveling, and tending to animals on the farm. She continued to feed heifers up until three years ago. Rose was a 20-year member of the Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education, and the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Rose is survived by her children Florence (Andy) Connors, Andy King, and Marlene (Scott Wheeler) King, grandchildren Philip Connors, Kathleen (Mike) Gorman, and Leslie (Casey) Mclaughlin, great-grandchildren Savannah Meyer and Teagan Mclaughlin. She is further survived by her sister Marie Stebnitz, with whom she shared a birthday three years apart, brother Russell (Lucille) Pernot, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert in 2006, and brother-in-law Ted Stebnitz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com