Rose C. Wipperfurth

CROSS PLAINS-Rose Catherine Wipperfurth, age 99, passed away on September 8, 2018.

She was born on May 4, 1919, near Cross Plains, the daughter of Theodore and Anna (Esser) Paar.

She married John L. Wipperfurth on September 2, 1940, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2005 just prior to his death.

Rose was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Cross Plains, and the Christian Mothers Altar Society.

Rose was an excellent cook who could single-handedly create a holiday feast or whip up a wonderful meal for unexpected Sunday visitors, including lots of treats. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Solo, with family and friends. She loved just spending time with “the family.”

Rose is survived by a son, Gerald (Jan) of Cross Plains; daughters Lois Milton of Madison, and Caryl Wipperfurth of Georgia; grandchildren, Kristi Campos of Cross Plains, Kraig Milton of Pardeeville, Michelle and Angela Wipperfurth of Arizona, and Kelynn Usery and Lacy Elian of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Dominic Campos, Aidan and Jace Usery, Sevan Usery, and Braydn Wipperfurth. Rose is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; three brothers, Joseph, Lawrence, and George; sister, Ann Schoepp; and son-in-law, Frank Milton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, with Father Tom Kelley presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers or donations to the family, please send memorials to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711.

The family would like to thank the staff at Milestone Senior Living, Cross Plains, and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Rose during her final days.



“Two tired eyes are sleeping.

Two willing hands are stilled!

The one who worked so hard for us,

Is resting at God's will.

Your life was love and labour,

Your love for your family true,

You did your best for all of us,

We will always remember you.”

—Anon

