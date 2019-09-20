Roscella A. Albers

MOUNT HOREB - Roscella A. (Pralle) Albers, 99, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Ingleside.

She was born Jan. 11, 1920, the daughter of August and Alvina Pralle, in Grant Park, Ill. She graduated from Peotone High School, class of 1938. She married Richard H. Albers on Oct. 25, 1941. They shared their faith and love for 61 years. They were life-long residents of Peotone, Ill., until 2010 when she moved closer to family.

Roscella was a self-employed beautician for 37 years. She was an active member of the Women's Guild at her church, Immanuel United Church of Christ. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving a term as president.

Roscella will be dearly missed by her children, Carol (Raymond) Clinton and Rodney (Patricia) Albers, all of Mount Horeb; her three grandsons, Michael (Allison) Clinton, Mark (Tina) Clinton, and Wade (Kim) Albers; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Mackenzie Clinton, Ryan and Molly Clinton, Cooper & Haddux Albers; and two nieces.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn Dierking; and brother, Melvin Pralle.

A memorial service will be held at FEDDE-HELFRICH-CROSS FUNERAL HOME, 112 W. Main Street, Peotone, Illinois, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Burial will be at Peotone Cemetery, W. Corning Rd., Peotone, Illinois. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Thank you to the staff of Inglewood and Ingleside for your loving care. Special thanks to the Orange Team of Agrace HospiceCare.

Memorial donations are suggested to Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care (orange team) at agrace.org/donate or 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral and Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth Street

(608) 437-5077