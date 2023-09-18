Rosalee Wheat, age 85 of Richland Center, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, WI following a brief illness.
She was born on September 13, 1937 in Safford, Arizona the daughter of Lee and Luella (Bowman) Smithson. Rosalee was married on April 12, 1958 to Robert Lee Wheat. She was a longtime member of the Town and Country Presbyterian Church and worked at the Richland Hospital for many years. Rosalee was an active member of the community, volunteering for many organizations including Meals on Wheels, Schmitt Woodland Hills, and various groups associated with the Richland Hospital including serving on the Partners of Richland Hospital executive committee as their public policy representative.
She was also a member of PEO Chapter R serving as past president. She loved to read and enjoyed her friendships through her book club. Rosalee was a Red Hat Lady and enjoyed their many adventures. She remained close with many of her hospital coworkers who were among her second family. Some of her favorite times were going to Ho Chunk casino with Millie Koehn and Joyce Everhart. She loved to travel to Arizona as often as possible to visit family and while there was able to visit with friends from her nursing school class.
Survivors include her 4 children, Sandy (Jim) Potter of Minneapolis, MN, Sharon (Randy Keller) Wheat of Richland Center, Lynne (Dan) Dosch of Onalaska, WI, Robert S. (Maxine) Wheat of Monroe, WI, 7 grandchildren; Chris Fillhouer of Roseville, MN, Cassie (Matt) De Leon of Plymouth, MN, Nick (Chelsea) Fillhouer of Franklin, TN, Trevor (Shianne Reschke) Dosch of La Crescent, MN, Reid (Kenzi Berg) Dosch of Westby, WI, Andy Wheat of Chicago, IL, Vincent Wheat of St. Paul, MN. Greatgrandchildren; Bode, Benson and Baxley Fillhouer and Wyatt Dosch. Sisters Ellen Morris of Willcox, AZ and Becky Boatwright Fletcher of Chandler, AZ. Rosalee is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Wheat, a great grandson, Baylor Fillhouer, her parents Lee Smithson and Luella Boatwright, step-father, Harvey Boatwright and brother, John Boatwright. The family would like to say a special thank you to Gerry Thiede and Wayne Morgenthaler for looking out for mom all these years. Because of your help she was able to stay in her own home and we are grateful.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 4:00 P.M.-6:30 P.M. with a time of sharing at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to PEO Chapter R Scholarship Fund, Richland Hospital Foundation or Richland Hospital Partners Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
