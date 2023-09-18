Rosalee Wheat

Rosalee Wheat, age 85 of Richland Center, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, WI following a brief illness.

She was born on September 13, 1937 in Safford, Arizona the daughter of Lee and Luella (Bowman) Smithson. Rosalee was married on April 12, 1958 to Robert Lee Wheat. She was a longtime member of the Town and Country Presbyterian Church and worked at the Richland Hospital for many years. Rosalee was an active member of the community, volunteering for many organizations including Meals on Wheels, Schmitt Woodland Hills, and various groups associated with the Richland Hospital including serving on the Partners of Richland Hospital executive committee as their public policy representative.

