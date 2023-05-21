Ronald Thomas Gundlach

MADISON - Ronald Thomas Gundlach, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Jan. 1, 1952, in Madison, the son of Samuel and Elaine (Johnson) Gundlach.

Ron graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1970 and from MATC-Madison in 1972.  He was a machinist in Waterloo and Stoughton after college. Then, he went on to work as a machinist for UW Madison from where he retired after 31 years of service. He had a passion for everything Harley Davidson and enjoyed riding his Harley to work every day.