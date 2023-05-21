MADISON - Ronald Thomas Gundlach, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Jan. 1, 1952, in Madison, the son of Samuel and Elaine (Johnson) Gundlach.
Ron graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1970 and from MATC-Madison in 1972. He was a machinist in Waterloo and Stoughton after college. Then, he went on to work as a machinist for UW Madison from where he retired after 31 years of service. He had a passion for everything Harley Davidson and enjoyed riding his Harley to work every day.
Ron loved woodworking in his own shop at home. He was a fan of Steven King and read many of his novels.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Elaine; three sisters, Diane Swalheim, Lori (Harold) Hanson and Jean (Mitch) Tress; brother, Alan Gundlach; five nieces, Heather (Donnie) Martinson, Jeni Knuteson, Hilary Tress, Nicole Braden and Shayna (Marcus) Goetsch; and four nephews, Ryan Swalheim, Andrew (Nichole) Gundlach, Jeremy (Kate) Gundlach and Jameson (Robin) Hanson. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel; brother, Richard Gundlach; niece, Kristen Tress; and nephew-in-law, Rick Knuteson.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023. A graveside service will follow at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
