FITCHBURG- Ronald Thomas Betlach passed away on August 28, 2018. Born Dec. 29, 1936, in Sun Prairie Township to Frank and Adeline (Fisch) Betlach, Ron grew up on the Betlach farm east of Sun Prairie.

He often shared memories with his grandchildren of what it was like growing up on a farm that did not have electricity or running water and the many hours spent milking cows, driving tractor and helping neighbors bale hay. Ron graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1955 after which he joined the Navy. After boot camp Ron was sent to Norfolk VA for guided missile school and served 3 years abroad on the USS Toledo as an electrical specialist on the Regulus missile including two tours in the Pacific involving trips to Australia, Philippines and Japan. Ron was a true patriot who was very proud of having served his country and grateful for all its blessings.

Ron graduated from Madison Electronics School and began work with IBM in 1963 as a Customer Engineer. He retired from IBM in 1991 after winning many awards for his outstanding customer service.Ron was married to Sharon (McKinley) in 1965. Together they raised two sons, Thomas and Michael. Ron enjoyed spending time working on home, garden projects and his favorite hobby - model trains. Ron was a creator and builder, using his creative, artistic and constructive skills to build a model of the Union Pacific railroad. He delighted in showing it to others, especially children who were thrilled to see pictures of themselves riding in his Amtrak passenger cars.

Ron and Sharon spent wonderful years biking and traveling, especially to see their children/grandchildren and following the Union Pacific railroad tracks. A hard working and loving family man - Ron modeled the role of a loving husband, father and grandfather for his sons in quiet ways. When visiting his family, Ron always traveled with his “tool bag” to do whatever chores were on their Popi fix-it list. Ron was a member of the South Central Wisconsin Division Model Railroad Club and the Union Pacific and Northwestern Railroad Historical Societies. He became an avid Badger fan and for several years served as the football office host on game days.

Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon; his sons Thomas (Jennifer), Phoenix AZ and Michael (Darla), Naples FL; grandchildren, Lauren, Elise, Andrew, Britney and Ty; members of his McKinley family: John and Carol McKinley, Dennis and Margaret McKinley, Gary and Joanne McKinley and their families; and special friends Rose and Bill Weber. He will also be missed by his many model railroad friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents and a special aunt, Anne Betlach. Ron was a faithful, lifelong member of the Catholic Church.

A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The family requests memorial donations be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace Hospice or a veteran’s charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.