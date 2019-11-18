Ronald S. Stenseth, age 64, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home from the effects of prostate cancer.

He was born on December 4, 1954 in Madison the son of Quintin and Hazel (Bang) Stenseth.

Ron grew up on the family farm in the Town of Springdale, he attended the Ridgeview School and graduated from Mt. Horeb High School and later MATC with a degree in marketing.

On June 2, 1990 he was united in marriage to Kathy Root at the Springdale Lutheran Church. Ron was a lifelong member of the Springdale Lutheran Church. Ron's strong work ethic that he learned on the farm carried through his life. He had worked for several vending companies in the Madison area, and retired from Madison Coffee. Ron was always a proud and loving dad to his sons' Matt and Danny. He loved Wisconsin sports and could amaze you with his wealth of sports trivia knowledge. But his favorite teams were those on which his sons competed through the years.

Ron is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Matthew and Daniel, siblings Ann Wealti, Elaine (Arlen) Spaanem, David Stenseth, and Jane Stenseth. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Joan Root, sisters-in-law Kim (Rodger) Goke, Karen (Steve) Meier, and Pamela (Donald) Solberg, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Philip Stenseth, brother-in-law Lyle Wealti, and father-in-law James Root.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Springdale Lutheran Church, 2752 Town Hall Rd., Mt. Horeb, WI with Pastors Loren and Linda Schumacher officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI, and also from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for their compassionate care.

A memorial fund will be established.

