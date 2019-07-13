Ronald (Ron) Jacobson of Middleton, Wisconsin departed this world on the Fourth of July, 2019 at the age of 78, having battled Alzheimer's with perseverance and grace, grit and humor.

His latter days were spent walking among the residents and in the care of the exceptionally kind and competent staff at Willow Pointe Memory Care in Verona, and the lovely team of Heartland Hospice Care. The family is tremendously grateful for all of these amazing people.

His last gentle breath brought peace to the family who had surrounded him with great love and kind attention. We all knew if he could speak, he would finish with one of his favorite one-liners--"Glad you could see me!"

Ron was born in Lafayette, Indiana, the son of Julian and Martha Jacobson.

He learned to work hard and creatively as a youth and was one of three excellent basketball players among the nine Jacobson children. He graduated from Purdue University ready to enter the world of business and accounting.

Ron moved his young family to Madison, Wisconsin where he joined his brother-in-law, James V. Burkhard, in building many of the Madison area's finest homes and the trend-setting Tamarack Trails condominium community. When economic changes crippled the building industry, Ron joined Piper Jaffray & Hopwood, Inc. where he began his career as an award-winning financial advisor. Fifteen years later he transferred his skills to Morgan Stanley's wealth management team in Madison.

Having begun at age 11 pushing an ice cream cart, he bussed tables as a teen, then put himself through college working various construction and photographic jobs and a grueling full-time season in Sears credit department. Ron's 'old-school' work ethic gave him satisfaction and blessed many people well after he retired in 2011.

When he met Laura, Ron learned how to play...after work, of course! His sparkling eyes and jovial smile were captivating, and his witty one-liners seasoned any conversation. They married in 1973 and remained devoted to each other until Ron's last breath. Their strength and commitment flowed from interactive faith in the promises of their marvelously present Lord, Jesus Christ. This faith grounded Ron in the integrity of his work and in his tireless willingness to help family, friends and strangers in need of service or supply.

Ron enjoyed many family trips in well-appointed vans, and elegant business travels with Laura and friends--particularly their years of countryside convertible cruising.

He happily watched his kids perform in music, sports, and school events, sharing food and wine with friends, camping at Crescent Lake near Rhinelander, visiting his extensive family, playing basketball, racquetball, running...and finally just walking, and walking, and walking....

During his last years at home, his famous popcorn and watching movies with Laura never grew old. He maintained many solid friendships as long as he lived, and those were faithful to him in his hour of need. You know who you are--he loved and appreciated each of you!

Ron is survived by his wife, Laura, and their children--Suzanne (Vincent), Daniel, and Gina (Aaron), his daughters Elizabeth and Anne (Paula), granddaughters Delphine, True, and Rowen Brave, his popcorn-loving Maltese Bennie, and many Jacobsons and Bouffious who loved and admired him.

A celebration of Ron's life will be announced when the family is able to set a date for their reunion.

Please enjoy sharing gifts in his memory with the charity of your choice or with Samaritan's Purse International Disaster Relief: https://www.samaritanspurse.org.

Yes, Dearest, we are glad we could see you!