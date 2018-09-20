Mount Horeb-Ronald "Ron" C. Tippett, age 70, passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 at home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born on September 17, 1948, in Woodbine, IL, the son of Cletus and Violet (Randecker) Tippett. He graduated from Warren High School in IL.



Ron married Katherine "Kay" (Moon) Stampfli on September 17, 1993 at Mt. Horeb ELC. They were able to spend their 25th anniversary together and celebrate one more birthday for Ron. He worked as a maintenance coordinator for Uniek Inc. in Waunakee and retired in 2014. He was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Fitchburg.



Ron loved to golf and cheer on his favorite college team, the Badgers, but Ron's greatest joy was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. You could often find Ron antiquing, admiring muscle cars or dancing with the love of his life, Kay.



Ron is survived by his wife, Kay Tippett of Mt. Horeb; four daughters, Lesa (Mike) Herms of Deerfield, Nicole (David) Geraths of Madison, Amanda (Jase Barker) Tippett of Warren, IL, Amanda Stampfli of Mt. Horeb; four sons, Doug (Kari) Stampfli of Fitchburg, William Stampfli of Mt. Horeb, John (Erin) Stampfli of Fox Lake, James (Sheryl) Stampfli of Grimes, IA; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; sister, Mary Lynn (LaDon) Trost of Stockton, IL; sister-in-law, Carol Fisher of Elizabeth, IL; aunt, Mary Pearce; special friend, Debbie Vrotsos; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Violet Tippett; sister, Donna Schulte; brother, Nolan Tippett; and his beloved dog "Buddy".



A Celebration Of Life will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 22, 2018, with Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. Visitation will be held at Gunderson-Camacho Mt. Horeb Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 21, 2018, and also at All Saints Lutheran Church from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Saturday. To honor Ron, please wear your Badger Red to the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ron's family to be designated at a later date.

Ron's family would like to say a big "Thank You" to Agrace HospiceCare for everything they have done for him and for making his wish of staying at home possible; special thank you to the Agrace orange team.

