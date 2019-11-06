MADISON - Ronald Lee Thomas, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Belmont Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

