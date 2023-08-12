Ronald Jon Smith

Ronald Jon Smith passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023 at his home in Platteville, Wisconsin surrounded by loved ones. 

Ron was born in Pontiac, Illinois on July 14th, 1942. He grew up and worked on his family’s farm with his brother Terry Smith, sister Sherry (Jim) Livesay and his parents, Ira and Lucille Smith. Ron graduated from Pontiac Township high School in 1960. He graduated from University of Illinois in 1964. 