Ronald Jon Smith passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023 at his home in Platteville, Wisconsin surrounded by loved ones.
Ron was born in Pontiac, Illinois on July 14th, 1942. He grew up and worked on his family’s farm with his brother Terry Smith, sister Sherry (Jim) Livesay and his parents, Ira and Lucille Smith. Ron graduated from Pontiac Township high School in 1960. He graduated from University of Illinois in 1964.
Ron had a 35-year career (1964-1999) working for Growmark, Inc (FS) member companies. For the last 23 years at Growmark, Ron held general manager positions in both Illinois and Wisconsin. In 2000, Ron took a “retirement job” with Perfection & Mulgrew Oil where he proceeded to work as a manager for another 21 years, permanently retiring at the end of 2020.
Over the years, Ron enjoyed golfing, boating and traveling with family and friends. When his grandchildren were young, Ron and his loving wife Betty, purchased a summer home in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. The family has many wonderful memories of the grandchildren growing up spending summer weekends at the lake where would Ron spend countless hours pulling excited kids on a tube behind the boat. The lake was also famous for the hospitality Ron and Betty bestowed on their family and friends and the games of cards that were played on the deck. Ron had a lot of “rules” about playing Euchre that have been passed down two generations.
Growing up, Ron loved cars. Ron’s first car, which he took great pride in, was a burgundy 1951 Ford. Ron liked to attend car shows with his sons who described him as a “walking encyclopedia” on the topic of old cars. Ron was also enthusiastic about the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. He frequently could be spotted wearing orange and blue – for the Bears and Illini – despite living in Packer and UW country.
Ron is survived by his wife Betty, his three children, Charles Smith (Clare) of Evanston, IL, Michael Smith of Streamwood, IL and Renee (Tim) DeCamp of Plano, IL and by his six grandchildren, Dr. Devin (28) and Dr. Meredith (Mimi) (26) Smith, Christopher (31) and Matthew (29) Smith, Logan (23) and Sara (17) DeCamp. Ron is also survived by his three step-children, Tina (Dale) Haygood, Stephen (Sharla) Parsons and Stephanie (Les) Davis, by his five step-grandchildren, Aaron (Christy) and Andrew (Mandy) Haygood, and Matthew (24), Rachel (22) and Jonathon (14) Davis and by his four step great grandchildren, Shanlee (16), Lacey (10), Ellie (7) and Owen (3) Haygood. His sister-in-law Betty Smith (d. 2021) and step grandson Adam Haygood (d. 2023) preceded him in death.
Ron was a good, fun hearted person. He enjoyed a full life and was generous and thoughtful of others. While the last few weeks of his life were challenging, Ron handled his sudden illness with courage and dignity. Ron was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.
The family would like to thank Dr Jeffrey White and his staff for the care they offered Ron. The family would also like to thank St Croix Hospice, specifically Emily, Brittany and Sid, for their support and care in Ron’s final days. Finally, the family would like to thank friends and neighbors for their love and help during this challenging time.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Ron on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Platteville Country Club. The Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
