Ronald John "Ron" Cotter

STOUGHTON - Ronald John “Ron” Cotter, age 74, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.Ron was born on Sept. 21, 1948, in Ripon, Wis., the only (and perfect, if you asked his mother) son of Timothy (Des) Cotter and Caroline Cotter (Soda). He grew up in Brookfield with many regular visits to family in Montello and the Soda family farm outside Princeton. Ron graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a degree in Diversified Business. This is where he met the love of his life, Francie Baker, who he married in November of 1973 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. 

For a time, early in their marriage, propelled by his lifelong fascination with horses, Ron worked as a horse trainer in the Packwaukee area, sometimes being paid with a saddle or other non-negotiable tender, to the concern of his parents and newly pregnant wife. After welcoming Andrew, the first of three sons, with some encouragement from his wife, Ron embarked on a career in business management, where he worked for many years in the water purification field. Ron excelled in business and oversaw sales in offices in Wisconsin and Illinois. Ron and Francie were very pleased to add sons Benjamin and Nicholas to the family. Ron most recently worked as the founder and president of Red Horse Inc., with his two sons, Ben and Nick. He had a great mind for business, but his proudest accomplishments were his kids and grandkids.