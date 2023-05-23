STOUGHTON - Ronald John “Ron” Cotter, age 74, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.Ron was born on Sept. 21, 1948, in Ripon, Wis., the only (and perfect, if you asked his mother) son of Timothy (Des) Cotter and Caroline Cotter (Soda). He grew up in Brookfield with many regular visits to family in Montello and the Soda family farm outside Princeton. Ron graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a degree in Diversified Business. This is where he met the love of his life, Francie Baker, who he married in November of 1973 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
For a time, early in their marriage, propelled by his lifelong fascination with horses, Ron worked as a horse trainer in the Packwaukee area, sometimes being paid with a saddle or other non-negotiable tender, to the concern of his parents and newly pregnant wife. After welcoming Andrew, the first of three sons, with some encouragement from his wife, Ron embarked on a career in business management, where he worked for many years in the water purification field. Ron excelled in business and oversaw sales in offices in Wisconsin and Illinois. Ron and Francie were very pleased to add sons Benjamin and Nicholas to the family. Ron most recently worked as the founder and president of Red Horse Inc., with his two sons, Ben and Nick. He had a great mind for business, but his proudest accomplishments were his kids and grandkids.
His family is thankful he was able to realize so many of his dreams including being able to live on a farm near Stoughton for the past 30 years, where he was able to have horses and cultivate another passion of creating a habitat for wildlife, particularly whitetail deer. Ron was a hunter and fisherman and enjoyed fishing trips with his three sons as well as yearly deer camp. Ron had five grandchildren and he loved being “Grandpa” and “Papa.” Ron was also very pleased to be an uncle to a large but close-knit extended family. Ron and Francie enjoyed many trips out west as well as many family vacations in northern Wisconsin, Colorado, and Mexico. He held a deep faith and was grateful to be a member and elder at City Church for many years. Ron lived a big, full life and will be deeply missed. His last words were “keep the faith.”
Ron is survived by his wife, Francie; sons, Andy (Martha), Ben (Genevieve) and Nick (Sarah); grandsons, Nathanael, Joseph and Jacob; and granddaughters, Lucy and Betty. He was preceded in death by parents Timothy and Caroline.
Ron’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at UW Hospital in Madison, who provided wonderful and compassionate care for Ron and the family, including the Transplant team and coordinators who in 2018 oversaw the lung transplant which delivered nearly five more wonderful, healthy years.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 East Buckeye Road, Madison, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a service at 11:30 a.m., and luncheon to follow.