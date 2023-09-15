Ronald H. Foreyt

COTTAGE GROVE- Ronald H. Foreyt age, 92, passed away at Ridge Stone in Elkhorn, Wis., surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.