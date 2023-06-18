Ronald Ernst Doersch

MADISON - Ronald E. Doersch, age 87, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  He was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in the town of Centerville, near Cleveland, Wis., the son of Vernon and Lavina (Siggelkow) Doersch.

Ron was raised on a Manitowoc County Century dairy farm and Wisconsin agriculture remained dear to his heart his entire life. He attended a rural grade school and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1953. Ron was united in marriage with Caroline E. Franz on July 13, 1957, at St. John’s UCC Schwartzwald Church. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Soil Science and a Ph.D. in Soil Science and Plant Physiology in 1963.