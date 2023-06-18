Ronald Ernst Doersch

MADISON - Ronald E. Doersch, age 87, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in the town of Centerville, near Cleveland, Wis., the son of Vernon and Lavina (Siggelkow) Doersch.
Ron was raised on a Manitowoc County Century dairy farm and Wisconsin agriculture remained dear to his heart his entire life. He attended a rural grade school and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1953. Ron was united in marriage with Caroline E. Franz on July 13, 1957, at St. John’s UCC Schwartzwald Church. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Soil Science and a Ph.D. in Soil Science and Plant Physiology in 1963.
He joined the faculty of the UW-Madison college of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Department of Agronomy, with responsibilities for statewide UW extension weed management education programs. Ron was particularly proud of the Pesticide Applicator Certification program that he developed for the state of Wisconsin which became “The Model” for many other states. He served as President of the North Central Weed Science Society in 1978 and was named an honorary member in 1983. He received numerous other recognitions including the Weed Science Society of America Extension Award, the UW Extension, Distinguished Service Award, Wisconsin Agribusiness Council and Wisconsin Fertilizer and Chemical Association Distinguished Service Awards. Ron served as chair of the Department of Agronomy during the last four years of his career and retired in 1993 after proudly serving Wisconsin’s agricultural community for over 30 years. Ron was an active member of Middleton Community United Church of Christ, served as Moderator in 2012, and was active on many church committees. He dedicated many years to the maintenance of a six-acre meadow that surrounds the church.
Ron thoroughly enjoyed bass fishing at “the lake” with his children and grandchildren and eagerly looked forward to annual bass fishing trips to the Missouri Ozarks with colleagues. Ron found great pleasure and pride in watching the academic and athletic pursuits of his children and grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Caroline (Carrie); four children, Randall (Jennifer) Doersch of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rodney (Robyn) Doersch of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Karla (Mark) DeCramer of Germantown, Wis., and Russell (Marla) Doersch of Pinckney, Mich.; ten grandchildren, Allison and Jeffrey Doersch, Alexandra and Tessa Doersch, R.J., Derek and Shea DeCramer, and Blake, Morgan and Nolan Doersch; and two great-grandchildren, Gjoska Gudjonsdottir Doersch and Calder Doersch. He is also survived by sister Rosann and brother-in-law (Frederick) Jacobi of Manitowoc, Wis., and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Middleton Community Church, 645 Schewe Road, Middleton, Wis., with visitation at 12 noon, and service at 2 p.m. with reception to follow. Private burial will take place at Middleton Junction Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be directed to the Middleton Community Church, 645 Schewe Road, Middleton, WI 53562 (www.Middletonucc.org) or the Ronald E. Doersch Scholarship Fund, #132060002, Department of Agronomy, UW-Madison (checks should be made payable to “Doersch Scholarship Fund” and mailed to UW Foundation, US Bank Lockbox, P.O. Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807, or online at www.supportuw.org/giveto/DoerschFund).