MARSHALL/MADISON-Ronald E. "Ron" Goth, age 88, of Marshall, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on June 1, 1930, in Madison, the son of Clarence and Josephine (Kempfer) Goth. He married Hazel Maughan on Dec. 11, 1948, in Madison.

Ron was a member of the Free Masons and the Zor Shrine. He achieved the rank of 32nd degree and was at one time the Grand Master of Lodge No. 105 A.F.M. in Waterloo. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Ron was a hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit. From a young age, he took the initiative to make money for his family and for himself. One of his many successful endeavors was his 80 acre farm, with 20 of those acres dedicated to a "you pick" strawberry farm. After retirement, he obtained and managed several rental properties with his wife, Hazel. All in all, he was very proud of the things that he was able to accomplish even with the limitations he faced in his life.



Ron is survived by daughter, Ellen (Gary) Kramer; son, Karl (Eydie) Goth; grandchild, Kelly (Shane) Baker; five siblings; and great-grandchild, Owen Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel; and three siblings.



A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, with Chaplain Steve Zwettler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.

The family would like to thank Dr. Utrie and his staff for the genuine compassionate care provided throughout Ron's life.

