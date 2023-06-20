LODI - Ronald E. Holak, age 80, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, with his family by his side.
He was born on March 10, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the son of the late Edward and Marie (Cline) Holak.
Ron married Irene Schmidt on October 27, 1973.
Ron's career in law enforcement and security included the Army Reserves, an officer for the Lodi Police Department, security officer for Truax Field in Madison, and security and fire officer at Badger Army Ammunition Plant until his retirement in 2004.
He was dedicated to his community and had been involved with the Lodi EMS, served as a City Council member, was on the Lodi Auxiliary Police Force, and was the Civil Defense Director for the City. He also owned and operated a school bus, as well as his own barbershop for several years.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, traveling with Irene on their Honda Goldwing, spending time in his woodworking shop, and entertaining everyone with his stories and jokes.
In addition to Irene, his wife of nearly 50 years, he is survived by his daughter, Dana Holak, as well as many other friends and family members.
A Memorial Mass will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday June 22, 2023, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. that morning.
Ron's family would like to extend a special thank you to all their neighbors and friends, especially John and Cory Carlson, for their continuous support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
We will all miss hearing you say, "Let me tell ya a story".