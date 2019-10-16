CAMBRIDGE - Ronald E. Dalton, age 67, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1952, in Paxton, Ill., the son of James and Shirley (Burtle) Dalton. Ronald graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1970. He married Jeanette Aker on July 15, 1976.

Ronald worked for Wisconsin Aviation, California Department of Forestry, Tiziani Golf Carts, and most recently at Gervasi Trailer in Madison. If Ronald wasn't spending time on the couch with his kitties watching the races, his next best thing to do was spending time in the sun out on his boat. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and tinkering on projects.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children, Daniel Dalton (Bethany Heil) and Karolyn Dalton (Dale Shay); grandson, Jaxon Dalton; mother, Shirley; brother, James (June) Dalton Jr.; mother-in-law, Joyce Rodgers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Dalton; and identical twin brother, Thomas Dalton.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Burial will be held at Blooming Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

