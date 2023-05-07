Ronald E. Capek

Ronald E. Capek, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born on September 8, 1939 in Evanston, IL, son of the late Elmer and Lydia (Mueller) Capek. On May 1, 1976 he married Marian Dunlop at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Niles, IL.