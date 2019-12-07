MADISON - Ronald Cain "Chubby", age 63, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1956, in Madison, the son of Ann Harden (Cain). Chubby was a Madison East Alumni where he was a star basketball player. He served the city of Madison for 32 years in the Madison Park Division.

Chubby enjoyed spending time outdoors, loved cooking, and appreciated a good barbecue with family and friends. He liked to listen to old school music and to dance, and he had a truly iconic laugh. Chubby loved to watch sports, and he coached for Badger Sporting Goods at Warner Park for over 10 years. He was passionate about helping the kids in the community.

Chubby is survived by his mother, Ann Harden; son, Ron Cornelius Cain, Jr.; daughter, Katelyn Jean Cain; Partner, Carol Ann Benson; siblings, Dean Allen Cain, Jeffery Maurice Cain, Gregory Scott Cain, and Dawn Roxana Cain; three uncles, Johnny Harden, Willie (Armi) Harden, Levi (Monica) Harden; Aunt, Corene Moody; close friend, Cynthia Dunlap; nieces and nephews, Jahari, Tyrone, Jason, Jaquan, Melissa, and Antoinette; great-nephews and great niece, Jaron, Janai, and Jalyn; great-great nephew, Kyrie; and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nep Harden and Jewell Harden; uncle, Rosie Harden; sister, Jean Cain (Fleming); and twin brother, Donald Cain

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON MONONA FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr. Madison, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.