Ronald B. Shinko, 76, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

A family burial service will be held at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Eastman at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Ron was born on September 23, 1942, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the son of Thomas and Lola Mae (Bright) Shinko. Ron was a 1961 graduate of Seneca High School, where he loved playing basketball for the Seneca Indians. Ron worked as a cheese maker in Seneca and Mt. Sterling during his high school years. After graduation, he worked at American Motors in Kenosha until the plant closed. He was then employed at AO Smith in Milwaukee which later became Tower Automotive. He was a hard worker who put in many hours of overtime, was proud of his job, and always gave his best.

Ron was a gentle giant who loved nothing more than telling a funny joke and making people laugh. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and found joy in helping people. He was an ardent Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan and so enjoyed watching all of the games. He was blessed with 19 years of retirement which he greatly enjoyed at his family home in Eastman: playing cards at the "Bohunk Casino," attending the Fourth of July festivities, the church picnic, Fireman's hog roast, going to softball games, and visiting with friends and neighbors. He truly loved the simple things in life. He so enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the beautiful country roads surrounding Eastman with his wonderful lifetime friend and neighbor, "Snap." Hours of fun and laughter were had on the family pontoon boat and swimming in the Mississippi River.

Ron had many difficult health challenges his last two years of life. His attitude was amazing. He accepted everything without a single complaint, and expressed sincere gratitude every day to those who loved and cared for him. He was happy and quick to smile and laugh. His niece, "Nurse Niki," had the pleasure of caring for him over the last year. Our hearts are filled with gratitue for the wonderful, loving care she gave to Ron during this time. She was such a blessing to all of us. They had fun being "roomies." How Ron enjoyed petting and cuddling with Alien, his "therapy kitty!"

Ron is survived by his son, Scott; brother, Tom (Ellen); sisters, Mary (Ivan) Doering and Sue (Mike) Curtis; nephews, Shawn, Shane, and Adam; nieces, Niki, Mindy, and Alison; dear cousin and husband, Donna and Reece; and great-nieces and nephews, Sydney, Jacob, Tyler, Lola, Kaya, Ethan, Logan, and John; three grandchildren, Katie, Erick, and Elizabeth; and special friend, Donna Achenbach. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chuck; daughter, Carol; and niece, Ashley.