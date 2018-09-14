Ronald A. Smith, age 82, passed away Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, with his wife, Rena at his side.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1936, to Vernard and Dorothy (Walker) Smith. Graduating from Central High School in 1955, Ron went on to serve in the U.S. Army. In April Of 1960, he was united in marriage to Rena Masters. Ron wore many hats in his working career but his love was in sales. In 2001, he hung up his sales book and retired. Ron loved to travel, be it train, plane or automobile and sometimes ships. His travels took him to all the states and most of the Caribbean. He was always planning the next adventure. As the cancer in him progressed, he viewed the end as another new adventure.

Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rena; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert and Tom. At Ron’s request, there will be no funeral services.

Burial with full Military Honors will be at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. After the burial, guests are invited to join the family for a luncheon at AMERICAN LEGION, Post No. 501,105 Dempsey Road, Madison. Donations may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or a charity of your choice. Our thanks to the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for allowing Ron to stay in his home, and pass with dignity. Special thanks to the families of Beryl Pullen and Pat Crossen for all the help and care they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.