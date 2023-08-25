Dodgeville – Ronald A. Severson, age 89, of Dodgeville, moved on from this world on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Upland Hills Health Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born on November 7, 1933, to Elmo & Vernice (Gorder) Severson. Ron grew up in Norwegian Hollow on the Severson Family Farm. This area remained close to his heart even after years of living in town.
On December 9, 1952, Ron married the love of his life, Beverly Kobbervig. They spent 43 wonderful years together until her untimely death in 1995.
Ron was a kind-hearted, quiet man who enjoyed camping, horse pulls, cattle sales, and supporting his adoring grandchildren in various activities.
Known as Swede to many, he was a dedicated member of the Dodgeville Fire Department for 30 years, serving as fire chief for 6 years and proudly overseeing the construction of the current fire station and purchasing Dodgeville’s first aerial ladder truck.
Always a hardworking man, Ron delivered LP gas until he accepted his favorite job as a maintenance man at the Dodgeville School District. He was fondly referred to as Grandpa by many when he delivered milk to his grandchildren and their classmates.
Ron is survived by his son, Randy (Karen) Severson, of North Ft. Myers, FL; his daughters, Kris (Jeff) Borne, Terri (Jerry, deceased), Jan (John) Bucci, all of Dodgeville, and Leigh (Rolf) Forshaug of Black Earth. Devoted grandchildren, Brett (Samantha) Borne, Bradley (Dana) Borne, Brooke (Matthew) Anderson, Cory (Tera) Johnson, Ryan Johnson (Nancy Smith), Trygve Forshaug, Austin, Asa (Jenna Knoble), McKenna and Madison Bucci. Along with numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bev, and her parents (Robert & Lucille Kobbervig), his brother, Doug (Dolores) Severson, his son-in-law, Jerry Johnson and 2 infant grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Pastor S. Kim Peterson will officiate. Private family burial will be held in East Side Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 5:50 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville Area Ambulance Service, Grace Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to UHH NRC staff, UHH Hospice and Dodgeville Area Ambulance Service for their excellent care throughout Dad’s illness.