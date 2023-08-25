Ronald A. Severson

Dodgeville – Ronald A. Severson, age 89, of Dodgeville, moved on from this world on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Upland Hills Health Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was born on November 7, 1933, to Elmo & Vernice (Gorder) Severson. Ron grew up in Norwegian Hollow on the Severson Family Farm. This area remained close to his heart even after years of living in town.