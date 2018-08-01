MADISON- Ron S. “Swede” Everson, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Ron attended as many Big 10 NCAA tournaments as he could, loved the Badgers, and was always showing his support, with his Badger red fan wear for his passion and never shying away from a picture with Bucky.

Ron immensely enjoyed making new friends as a cab driver in Madison, and relished in the many stories shared and graceful conversation he had on the job. He always had a helping hand and would volunteer at many establishments.

Ron was an eager outdoorsman, he loved snowshoeing, bicycling, golfing and was a skilled fisherman. The curious wanderer in him was always off on a spontaneous trip, he loved discovering new destinations and experiences.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Jennifer, Jodie (Jeff) and Jamie (Kenny); grandchildren, Lindsey, Lizzy, Thomas, Paige, Kameron and granddog, Stella; siblings, Jim, Karen, Robert and Mary Jo; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at THE VFW POST NO. 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a luncheon to follow, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. In honor of Ron, the family is requesting those attending to wear their best Badger red gear.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Beacon, in care of Catholic Charities, 702 S. High Point Rd., Suite 201, Madison, WI 53719, and Hope's Home Ministries of First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703.

