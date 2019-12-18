PEWAUKEE, WI – Ron Kolar was born to Eternal Life on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Pewaukee, Wis., he was 87 years old.

Ron was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Mascoutah, Ill., to the late Rudolph and Rose (Baahlmann) Kolar. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey (Heimann), whom he married July 14, 1967.

Ron is survived by one daughter, Laurie (Terry) Wohlfiel, Town of Erin, Wis., and their three boys, Erik, Dylan, and Nicholas, who were Ron's number one grandsons! He is also survived by sisters-and-brothers-in-law John Kowalski, Aurea Frerker, Ralph Ottensmeier, Grace Walker, Mel (Yvonne) Heimann, Donna (John) Goldman and Lois Kalmer; in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Bart; his sisters, Marilyn Kowalski and Barbara Lamoureux; and his sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Dave Frerker, Norma Ottensmeier, Marlene Carmack, Lester Heimann and Rodger Kalmer.

Ron graduated from New Baden High School in 1951 where he was a member of the track, baseball and basketball teams, choir, letterman's club, and the editor of the Baden-Bee. He continued his education at Southern Illinois, Carbondale, Ill., and then McKendree College, Lebanon, Ill., earning a degree in education in 1956. Following graduation, he received notice from the selected service and served in the U.S. Army as a chaplain's assistant and choirmaster from July 1956, until an honorable discharge in May 1958. Ron started working in the Triad School District, first as a teacher and then, after earning his masters, as a counselor at Triad, where he pioneered the guidance program and directed the Triad Student Council. He moved to Kaskaskia College in Centralia in 1969 where he initially worked as Director of Community Service and Continuing Education and later as a Counselor Specialist until his retirement in 1997. Over 39 years in the education field, he helped hundreds, if not thousands of students find their way in their educational lives, sometimes outright telling them what they needed to do.

Ron cared deeply about his community. A proud resident of Damiansville for many years, he worked hard to make Damiansville into a wonderful place to raise a family. He was a Village of Damiansville trustee from 1981 to 1993, had multiple roles and officer positions with the Chamber of Commerce, and was active in St. Damian's Holy Name Society as well as the picnic committee. Ron was also a member of the Albers American Legion, Post No. 1026, Vet Club, and a Knights of Columbus Honorary Life member, Council 9768. Once he moved to Pewaukee, he was active in his community as a volunteer with Positively Pewaukee and participating in many activities.

Ron was known for his strong opinions, his booming singing voice, his enthusiastic laughter, his smooth dancing and his ability to strike up a conversation with almost anyone. His love of sports was also notable, whether he was playing (he was introduced into the Clinton County Baseball League Hall of Fame in 2015, and made two holes-in-one golfing), coaching, keeping score or cheering (very!) loudly for the teams on which his daughter played or those of his grandsons, or even the Fuehne's Tavern slow pitch softball teams. He enjoyed a mean game of Euchre, butchering, hanging out with cousins or helping out on the Heimann farm and in the timber. And from all of these experiences he could tell a story or two!

A memorial service celebrating Ron's life will be held at KIRKLAND CROSSING, 700 Quinlan Dr., Pewaukee, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

A second memorial service will be held at ST. DAMIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1 W. Main, Damiansville, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by interment at St. Damian's Cemetery, Damiansville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warren G. Murray Developmental Center Parents Association, St. Damian's Church or an organization of the donor's choice and will be received at the church.

The family deeply thanks all of the staff at the Kirkland Crossings Christian senior community, Pewaukee, Wis., and St. Croix Hospice caregivers for their love, compassion and care of Ron.

