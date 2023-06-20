NEW GLARUS, Wis. -- Rolland “Rollie” Paul Disch passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2023 in New Glarus, WI. He was born on June 12, 1931 to Jacob S. and Bertha (Streiff) Disch. He grew up in New Glarus, and attended New Glarus Schools. On September 3rd 1950, Rollie was wed to Shirley Ann Meland at Primrose Church. Rollie and Shirley were proud parents of Penelope (Kris) Kubly, Dr. Steven (Colleen) Disch, and Elizabeth Disch. Together, they built a home that was the center for family and friends. Rollie was a career salesman in agriculture. He was always a social butterfly, stopping to visit family and friends with his boisterous personality and notorious joke telling. Rollie was a proud member of Freemasons. He was a lifelong member of the Swiss United Church where he served on the board and was a youth fellowship leader. Rollie was a loving Grandpa to Sarah (Doug) Kubehl, Nissa (Jason) Kubly (Sellers), Collier (Kelle) Shutter, Haley (Chase) Shutter (Legler), Ashton (Taylor) Wilson, Dr. Taylour (Jack) Wellborn, and great Grandpa to Luke, Jake, Voss, Olivia, Ravenna, Stellan, & Cian. Rollie is now reunited with his loving wife Shirley, and their beloved son Steve. The family would like to thank his care providers at the New Glarus Home and UW Health, and all the friends who supported Rollie.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus.
A visitation of family and friends will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.