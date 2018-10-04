Roland “Rollie” Junior Peetz, age 73, passed away at Bloomfield Health and Rehab Center in Dodgeville on Oct. 2, 2018 after a 28 year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He was born Jan. 25, 1945 to the late Roland W. and Lucile (Block) Peetz. Rollie graduated from Prairie du Sac High School; class of 1963. Following High School he worked at Berning Motors in Baraboo as a mechanic until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in the US Army in Vietnam until he was discharged on July 29, 1967.

After his service in the Army he attended University of Wisconsin Madison studying Mechanical Engineering, were he transformed into “ MacGyver”. Rollie later returned to Berning Motors in Baraboo where he met Debra Vogel; they were united in marriage at the North Freedom United Methodist Church on July 29, 1972. He later worked at Glacier Valley Ford as a mechanic and retired from the City of Baraboo Public Works in 2007 after 23 years as a dedicated employee. Rollie was past President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 221 of Portage for over 15 years. He enjoyed going to area high schools and speaking to students about the Vietnam War and his experiences including the “dog” for over 20 years. He also looked forward to his Thurs. early morning bible study group. Rollie enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, shooting firearms, trapping and had a natural mechanical ability. He enjoyed traveling; a couple memorable trips were to New York with his family and helicopter ride above the Grand Canyon with Deb for their Anniversary. His most recent trip was as a participant on the Badger Honor Flight in 2017 with Tom Bennett as his chaperone.

Rollie is survived by his wife Deb; 2 daughters, Tricia (Michael Fields) Peetz-Ballweg, and Staci (Jason) Wilkinson; 10 grandchildren,Kisstin (Michael) Edge, Keifpher (Ashley Erickson) Ballweg, Kaiyzer (Kylie) Ballweg, Keagan Ballweg, Tammrin (Tyler Radtke) Richard, Tristin (Breliegh Millard) Richard, Andrew Burns, Travis “T.J.” Richard, Rolly Wilkinson, and Alieghzah Wilkinson; 6 great grandchildren, Draygon Lange, Dayson Lange, Michael Edge Jr, Kaiyson Ballweg, Saylor Ballweg, and Odyn Ballweg; siblings, Orlo (Victoria) and Keith (Kathy) Peetz, and his favorite cat Pumpkin. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Delvin Peetz.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Oct. 6, 2018 at Concordia United Methodist Church, 585 5th St., Prairie du Sac. Burial with Military Honors accorded by Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 will follow at the Otter Creek Cemetery, Sumpter Township. A visitation will be held Oct. 5, 2018 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the church, and one hour prior the morning of the service.

Rollie’s family would like to thank the Williams S. Middleton VA Hospital in Madison and the staff of Bloomfield Health and Rehab Center in Dodgeville for their wonderful care.