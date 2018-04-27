Roland “Jack” O'Connor, age 80 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin died Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at Mac’s Bar in Lyndon Station on Sunday, May 6, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Jack was born June 6, 1937, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin the son of Roland and Isabel (Bass) O'Connor.

Jack owned and operated a garbage collection service and Jacks or Better bar in Lyndon, and was an over the road truck driver, among others. He was an avid outdoorsman, traveler, and a “one of a kind” character.

Jack is survived by his children, Roland Thomas O’Connor of Pennsylvania, Cindy Kay (Paul) Gabourie of Verona, and Patricia Lynn O’Connor of Madison, four grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, his life partner Judy Gullickson (2009), and his grandson Madison Xavier O’Connor (2017).