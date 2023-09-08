Roger W. Kimberly

“I didn’t die. I just moved to a mansion in Heaven. I don’t know the address. Just put Heaven – they will know where that is.” – Roger W. Kimberly

Roger always put the needs of others before his own. That didn’t end as his health began to decline. As we were left with difficult decisions to make in his final hours, we found a note with the above quote written on it. He had left that note in his hospital room - it gave us the guidance we needed to say goodbye.