Roger W. Guetschow

ARLINGTON - Roger Guetschow, age 77, of Arlington, Wis., died on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, following complications from a stroke and heart disease. He was born in Madison, Wis., on March 4, 1946, to Elmer and Margaret (Struck) Guetschow and grew up in Madison. On Aug. 23, 1968, he married Darlene Buroker. They soon welcomed two sons, Bill and Jeff. Roger served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 23 years. After leaving the Guard he worked for ICI Seeds for several years. Eventually, he went to work for the United States Postal Service, serving as a city mail carrier until his retirement in 2010. Roger was a member of United In Christ Lutheran Church in Morrisonville, Wis.
Roger was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a thoughtful and devoted husband to Darlene, and very involved in his sons’ lives and supportive of their interests. He coached their flag football teams, was a 4-H club leader, chaperoned school band trips, and attended school plays, concerts, horse shows, county fairs, football games, and countless other activities. Roger’s grandchildren were his pride and joy; he doted on them and delighted in their accomplishments. His friends and family could rely on him to help in whatever way needed; he was generous with his time and talents. Roger’s extended family was very important to him and he maintained close relationships with his aunts, uncles, and cousins through the years.
Roger had many varied interests during his life. He would often say that he had “too many hobbies.” Among those interests was a lifelong love of animals. He raised rabbits for more than 50 years starting in 1959. He traveled all over the country to rabbit shows, making lifelong friends in the process. As a rabbit exhibitor, he participated in the Wisconsin State Fair Open Rabbit Show for 50 consecutive years.
Roger was also an antique car enthusiast. In 1972 he bought a 1930 Model A Ford Coupe, sparking a passion that would last the rest of his life. He was a skilled mechanic, which was a handy thing to be when dealing with cars manufactured in the 1920s and 30s. He and Darlene were members of the Wisconsin Region Model A Restorers Club. As club members, they participated in numerous trips, driving tours, parades, and car shows, and made an abundance of dear friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; and sister, Marcia (Marshall). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene; sons, Bill (Kristen) Guetschow and Jeff (Jackie) Guetschow; and his beloved grandchildren, Jasmine (Alex) Springer, Naomi Guetschow, Kaelan Guetschow, Kira (Zach Mayer) Guetschow and Maggie Guetschow. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, with the Rev. Jason Toole-Xiong presiding. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org), Dane County Humane Society (giveshelter.org), or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.