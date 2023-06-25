Roger W. Guetschow

ARLINGTON - Roger Guetschow, age 77, of Arlington, Wis., died on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, following complications from a stroke and heart disease. He was born in Madison, Wis., on March 4, 1946, to Elmer and Margaret (Struck) Guetschow and grew up in Madison. On Aug. 23, 1968, he married Darlene Buroker. They soon welcomed two sons, Bill and Jeff. Roger served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 23 years. After leaving the Guard he worked for ICI Seeds for several years. Eventually, he went to work for the United States Postal Service, serving as a city mail carrier until his retirement in 2010. Roger was a member of United In Christ Lutheran Church in Morrisonville, Wis.

Roger was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a thoughtful and devoted husband to Darlene, and very involved in his sons’ lives and supportive of their interests. He coached their flag football teams, was a 4-H club leader, chaperoned school band trips, and attended school plays, concerts, horse shows, county fairs, football games, and countless other activities. Roger’s grandchildren were his pride and joy; he doted on them and delighted in their accomplishments. His friends and family could rely on him to help in whatever way needed; he was generous with his time and talents. Roger’s extended family was very important to him and he maintained close relationships with his aunts, uncles, and cousins through the years.