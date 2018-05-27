Roger W. "Bill" Braska, age 86, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 25, 2018, at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420