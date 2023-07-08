Roger Thomas Ripp

CROSS PLAINS- Roger T. Ripp, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in Madison, Wis., to George and Donna (Ness) Ripp.
On Oct. 2, 1982, Roger married Terry Olson. Together they worked the family dairy farm and started a family.
Roger enjoyed buying flowers and produce from the Amish to sell to the community. He loved shooting pool and playing cards while enjoying drinks with family and friends. Roger enjoyed going on Jeep and motorcycle rides and took pride in organizing the annual Testicle Festival on Fat Tuesday.
Roger is survived by his children, Tanya (Tim Taylor) Hoene, Travis (Liz), Derek (Chelsea), Austin (Tami), and Toma (Kourtni); grandchildren, Steven, David, Vivian, Robert, Levi, Damon, Tyler, Nora, Dawson, Emma, Axel, Beau, Brooks and Knox; mother, Donna Ripp; sisters, Patty Voss, Joni (Neil) Ripp and Bev (Keith) Hellenbrand; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry; father, George; grandson, Dax; and brother-in-law, Steve Voss.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CROSS PLAINS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2421 Church St. Cross Plains, Wis., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at CONNIE’S HOME PLATE, 7113 County Road K, Middleton, Wis., beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and UW Hospital Oncology Department for their loving support and care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church St.
(608) 798-3141
