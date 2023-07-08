Roger Thomas Ripp

CROSS PLAINS- Roger T. Ripp, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in Madison, Wis., to George and Donna (Ness) Ripp.

On Oct. 2, 1982, Roger married Terry Olson. Together they worked the family dairy farm and started a family.