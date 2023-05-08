Roger Steinle, age 62 of Waupun, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at Conway-Picha Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Roger will be laid to rest at the Lyndon Station Village Cemetery following the service.
Roger was born April 14, 1961 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Leon and Jennie (Soerfass) Steinle. For many years Roger worked as a car repair technician. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and attending car shows. He always enjoyed fishing and camping. He would look forward to watching the packer games. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Most of all his pride and joy were his children. Many will remember how his laugh could change the energy of an entire room.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Cheyanne, Shawna Rayne, Pam and Megan; son, Tony; his brothers, Kenneth Steinle, Joel Shelton and Tom Smith; and sisters, Joyce (Terry) Graham and Theresa (Doug) Atwell. He was preceded in death by his parents.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.