Belleville -- Roger R. Wilson, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 14, 2018.

He was born on July 3, 1949 in Madison to his parents Jesse and Barbara (Warr) Wilson. Roger graduated from Madison West High School in 1967. He then served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971 where he was stationed in Alaska. On May 10, 1969 he was united in marriage to Donna Wishowski in Milwaukee, WI.

Following Roger’s military service, he managed Dunk or Dine/Donuts Unlimited for over 20 years. Later he worked at Dane County Consolidated Food Services until retiring. Roger was a member of the St. Williams Catholic Church in Paoli. He loved to cook and was an avid bird watcher. But, most of all his pride and joy was his four daughters and spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Brenda (Neal) Gehin, Debra (Christopher) Mussehl, and Melissa Lantz, grandchildren Luke and Joy Hildebrand, Tristin, Trey, and Tegan Gehin, Kenyon, Amelia, and Owen Mussehl, and Nicholas and Molly Lantz. He is further survived by his siblings Tom (Kathy) Wilson and Amy Thompson, and Donna’s family Shirley and Tom Bykowski, Tom (Cheryl) Sweet, Terry (Jim) Baker, and David (Anna) Sweet, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Julie Hildebrand, grandson Jack Hildebrand, sister Peggy Butler, father-in-law and mother-in-law Stanley and Evelyn Wishowski, and mother-in-law Catherine Sweet.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the St. William Catholic Church, 1371 County Rd. PB, Belleville, WI with the Rev. John Sasse officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the mass from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the St. William Catholic Church in Paoli.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Stoughton Hospital Trusted Hands for the compassionate care given to Roger.

