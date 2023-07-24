Roger M. Hamilton, age 84 of Lone Rock, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 due to injuries, sustained in a traffic accident. He was born on January 20, 1939 in Ontario, WI the son of Thomas and Mae (Berg) Hamilton. Roger served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. He was married to former Barbara Bozman on July 4, 1987. Roger was a member of the Operating Engineers for 61 years. He worked for Ed Kraemer & Sons from 1961 until he retired in 2003. After retirement Roger continued to pursue his love of working and driving truck. Roger drove for Nick Heiser Trucking & Excavating for a number of years and the last 10 years for Bindl Bauer Limestone, until his passing. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; son, Scott (Renee) Hamilton of Carleton, MI; three grandchildren, Zack (Rose) Hamilton of Monroe, MI, Kyle Hamilton of Maybee, MI, Dana (Nicholas) Niemi of Carleton, MI and seven great-grandchildren, Faith, Zake, Blayre, Kynslee, Drue, Kash and Adelynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Hamilton, Mae Malphy and his brother Thomas Hamilton. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, WI from 9:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M. where military rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253 at 12:30 P.M. followed by a gathering at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
