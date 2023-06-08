Roger Lee Wriedt

Roger Lee Wriedt passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 5, 2023. His final days were surrounded by family and friends.

Roger was born on Oct. 8, 1944. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1962, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Dhein. They married in 1964 and were blessed with three children. Roger and Nancy were the owners of Kiel Town House Restaurant from 1973-1976 prior to moving to Madison. Roger was employed by Hostess and retired from Archway Cookies where he was their sales manager.

