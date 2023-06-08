Roger Lee Wriedt passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 5, 2023. His final days were surrounded by family and friends.
Roger was born on Oct. 8, 1944. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1962, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Dhein. They married in 1964 and were blessed with three children. Roger and Nancy were the owners of Kiel Town House Restaurant from 1973-1976 prior to moving to Madison. Roger was employed by Hostess and retired from Archway Cookies where he was their sales manager.
His retirement was spent at his "shack" in Viola County (his happy place) with his son and best friend, Rick, good friend, Bruce Harrington, and grandsons, Derik and Eric where he spent many weekends hunting and enjoying his land. His simplest pleasures were reading history books and watching Gun Smoke. He loved to visit any casino and then find a fish fry where he would enjoy an old fashioned, especially at his favorite place, "Toby's.” Earlier years, Roger and Nancy spent time camping and golfing with family and friends.
For the last six years of Roger's life, he battled prostate and bone cancer and heart issues. Roger lost the love of his life, Nancy, on Sept. 7, 2021. Life changed and family got closer. Roger's last few years were spent with his son, Rick, and daughter, Paula, at weekly family meals and outings. Each week Roger looked forward to his lunch dates with his favorite son-in-law, Jim and Tuesday visits with Rick. Roger especially loved when his family would gather for Sunday dinners along with his grandkids.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Kevin Wriedt of Madison and Rick (Becky) Wriedt of Oregon, Wis.; daughter, Paula (Jim) Roberts of Oregon, Wis.; grandchildren, Erica (Eric) Schuch, Derik (DeeDee) Wriedt, Erin Wriedt, Lexi Roberts, Sydona Roberts and Carleigh Roberts; his two girlies, Presley “Freckles” and Karsyn “Goose” Schuch; and brother, Donny (Georgia) Wriedt. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Nancy Wriedt; and his parents, Vernon and Deloris Wriedt.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday. Burial for Roger and Nancy will take place at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be gifted in Roger's name to Agrace HospiceCare. A special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially to nurse, Charlie, for his unlimited kindness and compassion. Also, for many family and friends that stopped over to check on Roger, to bring food and to offer support, but especially Betty and Tom. We so appreciated their help when we needed it the most.
Life will never be the same Dad. You taught us how to be a family, work hard, play hard and especially love hard! Finally, you are in no pain. We will all miss you dearly.