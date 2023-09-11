Roger Joseph Philipps

Roger Joseph Philipps, age 81, of Dodgeville passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

He was born on April 3, 1942 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Dodgeville the son of George and Celia (Pittz) Philipps. He was Baptized and Confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mineral Point.  Roger graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1960.  He served 6 years with the Army National Guard 2nd Lieutenant Infantry.  He worked in Marketing & Sales during his lifetime with Wallace Pharmaceuticals, American Hospital Supply, Heavy Duty Fleet Truck sales with Stedron GMC and Farmers Implement Store for 30 years from 1979 until retiring in 2009.