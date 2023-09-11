Roger Joseph Philipps, age 81, of Dodgeville passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
He was born on April 3, 1942 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Dodgeville the son of George and Celia (Pittz) Philipps. He was Baptized and Confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Roger graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1960. He served 6 years with the Army National Guard 2nd Lieutenant Infantry. He worked in Marketing & Sales during his lifetime with Wallace Pharmaceuticals, American Hospital Supply, Heavy Duty Fleet Truck sales with Stedron GMC and Farmers Implement Store for 30 years from 1979 until retiring in 2009.
Roger was a member of Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Mineral Point Lion's Club and was a previous member of the Mineral Point Planning Commission. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, cards, hunting and his many fishing trips to Canada with his best buddy Mike Gratz. He was also an avid fan of the Packers and Badgers.
Roger is survived by his wife Mary Allness Philipps, his sisters Mildred Williams of Oregon, Margaret (Gilbert) Gant of Spring Hill, TN, Lucille (Jack) Winters of Fitchburg and Annette (Clete) Minter of Madison; a brother Victor (Dianne) Philipps of Janesville; a step son Eric (Shelly) Allness of Marshall; a step daughter Heidi (Randy) Krabbenhoft of Lakeville, MN; his Bonus grandchildren Kyle (Tracy) Krabbenhoft, Kristi Krabbenhoft and Julia Krabbenhoft; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Karen Cline in 1997, brothers Bernard Philipps and William Philipps, and his Sister-in-law Shirley Philipps.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Mary & Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Fr. Tafadzwa Kusumba will officiate. Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Mineral Point American Legion Post 170 at St Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 until 10:50 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Ss. Mary & Paul's Catholic Church, Fresenius Kidney Care at 800 Compassion Way, Dodgeville or the Hope Transplant House at 7457 Terrace Ave. Middleton, WI 53562 would be appreciated.