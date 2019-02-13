Roger J. O’Leary, age 79, of Milton, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 11, 2019.

He was born on October 29, 1939 in Elkhorn, WI to Dorothy and Hughie O’Leary.

Roger served in the Marine Corps from 1957 until 1959. He drove school bus in his later years and was referred to as “Grandpa” by many. Roger enjoyed being around his family and was loved by all. He appreciated his special friend from driving the school bus named Stevie.

A special thank you to Roger’s Great-Granddaughters, Brooke Gille and Alexis Gille; and his Granddaughter Sonja Traxler, for their loving care at the end of his life.

Roger is survived by his wife, Diane O’Leary; his children, Denise O’Leary Truitt, Mike O’Leary (Kelly), and Teresa O’Leary, and his sisters, Becky Herman and Pam McKeown. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Rachel Burdick (Arik), Matthew Truitt (Trisha), Josh O’Leary (Liz), Jason O’Leary, and Sonja Traxler. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren; Brooke Gille, Alexis Gille, Tyler Gille, Collin Burdick, Cal Burdick, Carter O’Leary, Nevaeh O’Leary, Aston Dronso, Damien Wauchop, Kaitlynn O’Leary, Kennedy O’Leary, Khloe O’Leary and Kolton O’Leary. And is great, great-grandchild, Emma Kay Aube.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Hughie, his brother Richard O’Leary, his sister Pat Burns and his granddaughter Kelly Gille.

A Celebration of Roger’s and Kelly’s life will be held in the warmer weather. We will notify everyone on Facebook with the details.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be accompanying

Roger on his final journey.