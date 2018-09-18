Roger Hasz

Roger R. Hasz age 77 passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on November 14, 1940 in Reedsburg to Rhinehart and LaVita (Meyer) Hasz and was raised in Loganville, WI. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1958 until 1961. He volunteered for both the Baraboo and Columbus Fire Departments.

Roger was also a member of the Baraboo Elks Club, the American Legion Post 62 and served on the Faith Lutheran Church board where he was a member. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and spending time with his friends and family.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Survivors include his son, Ryan (Jody) Hasz of Cambridge; his daughter, Jodie Hasz-Aguero of Baraboo; three grandchildren, Jason Lange, Stephany Hasz and Kera Birch; one sister, Linda (Harlow) Jarvis of Reedsburg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M., on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 120 Faith Drive in Columbus.

Full military honors by the American Legion Post 62 will follow. Interment will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Loganville, WI.