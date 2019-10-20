MCFARLAND - Roger D. Kolseth, age 85, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Stoughton Hospital from congestive heart failure. He was born on June 29, 1934, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Hjalmer and Gladys (Moen) Kolseth. Later the family moved to West Salem, where he graduated from West Salem High School.

Growing up along the Mississippi River near Onalaska, Wis., Roger developed an appreciation for outdoor activities; hunting and especially fishing, which he would enjoy his entire life. While at West Salem High School, Roger excelled at basketball and baseball. He was a walk-on pitcher at UW-Madison, graduated with a degree in physical education and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 at Fort Lewis, Wash.

During his time at UW-Madison, Roger met his sweetheart, Phyllis Young, who was working as a nurse at UW Hospital. They were married on May 1, 1959, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, Roger and Phyllis were dog lovers, music enthusiasts, enjoyed dancing (especially polka), had a strong community of neighbors and friends and spent summer vacations in northern Wisconsin with their children.

Roger began his teaching career at Orchard Ridge Middle School. From there he went on to teach Physical Education at Madison West High School where he coached men's volleyball, women's softball and freshman basketball. He retired in 1993 after 34 years of teaching and coaching. In addition to skill building in his work, he instilled a sense of discipline, respect and pride in his students. He was honored over the 30 years when approached by former students thanking him for his mentorship.

After retiring, Roger enjoyed taking country drives with Phyllis around the scenic roads of southern Wisconsin, golfing, reading Westerns and fishing the Madison area lakes. Roger and Phyllis were long time members of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison where he was an usher for many years. Rog was an enthusiastic fan of UW athletics, especially men's basketball, and worked as a linesman at UW football games. He enjoyed staying in touch with the Madison community through his duties as a Bethel usher and as a member and treasurer for the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club.

Roger is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Camala Kolseth (Jeff Frankenfield); and son, Brent Kolseth. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital, Meriter and Skaalen; and especially Just Checking In for their wonderful care to both Roger and Phyllis.

A memorial service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, or the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.