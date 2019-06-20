Sun Prairie/Roger A. Zickert, age 61, passed away at his home, with his wife by his side, on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He was born on May 4, 1958, to Alvin and Ruth (Woldt) Zickert. Roger married Peggy (Mansfield Partridge) on August 27, 1994, together they lived in Roger's childhood home in Sun Prairie.



Roger worked at Wisconsin Porcelain for 16 years, and in 2012, he retired from the UW Physical Plant. He enjoyed visiting with friends and gardening, but the position he enjoyed most was being, "King of the Kitchen", he loved to cook!



He is survived by his wife Peggy; his sons Daniel and Michael of Platteville, his daughter Amanda Zickert of Sun Prairie; his step- daughter Naomi King of Woodway, Texas, his 7 grandchildren; and his sisters Helen (Russell) Gulstad and Rose (Chuck) Hemenway.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his step daughter Katie.



A memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Hope Bennett officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.



The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Hawkins and the staff at the UW Clinic in Sun Prairie, as well as staff and team from Agrace. Also, special thanks to Erin, Alexis and Morgan.



Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054