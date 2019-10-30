Rodolfo "Rudy" O. Ramos, 82, of Madison, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in San Antonio, TX, the son of Augapito and Nieves (Olveda) Ramos. He married Manuela Celestino on Dec. 8, 1977, and they were together for 51 years, raising seven children.

Rodolfo was an incredibly hard worker, he started working at 9 years old with his mother in the fields. He always provided for his family through his tireless labor. Most of his career was spent at Venetian Marble/Vendura Industries for over 50 years as a marble finisher and installer.

He was an avid accordion player who played in numerous bands. He was very musically inclined and taught himself how to play the guitar and the keyboard. He enjoyed his couples bowling league in his younger years. Most of all, Rodolfo was a jokester, and he had nicknames for all of his children and family members. During the time of his sickness, Rodolfo especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Rodolfo is survived by his wife, Manuela; children, Rodolfo Jr. (Jeannie), Pilar (Adan) Garcia, Rafael (Rose), Raquel (Mark) Wahl, Nora (Eric) Christen, Roberto (Bethani), and Ricardo (Heather); and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and great-grandson, Zane Felix Aguilar.

A Celebration of Rodolfo's life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison at 4:30pm. Friends may greet the family from 1:30 until time of service.

As a proud liver donor recipient of 19 years, Rodolfo's family would like to request that donations be made in his name to the UW Health Transplant program, 1848 University Ave, Madison. Alternatively, donations may also be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the entire transplant unit at UW-Hospital for their compassionate care of Rodolfo during his liver transplant.

They would also like to extend their thanks to Megan and the rest of the Agrace team for helping to make Rodolfo comfortable at home during his illness.