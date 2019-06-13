MADISON-Rodney W. "Rod" Ring, age 88, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, both in person and long distance, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the UW Hospital American Center.

He was born on June 25,1930, in Madison, the son of Leo and Ethel (Otis) Ring. Rodney married the love of his life, Jermaine Schocker in 1953, upon being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and serving during the Korean Conflict. He was proud of his service to his country and the lives he was able to save during that time.

Rodney worked as a truck driver from 1947 to 1992 for Neundorf/ANR. He had an impeccable safe driving record and was loved by many as he was shown by being voted in as steward each year for over 40 years.

Rodney enjoyed fishing in his younger years and the stories of his times on the lake were almost as big as the fish he caught. He also loved being outside and watching the birds and the deer from the back porch. He swore he never fed his dog (Chocolate) under the table, but his family has never seen another 70 lb. Cocker Spaniel. Rodney would like to say that if anyone owes him money, you're too late.

Rodney is survived by his daughters, Debbie Ring and Susan Ring; grandsons, Nicholas (Ashley) Ring and Michael Ring; granddaughters, Gina Ring and Alyssa Wolf; and great-grandchildren, Madison Ring and Matthew Ring. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jermaine Ring; sister, Mary Gustin; brothers, Leo Ring, Robert Ring, and Kenneth Ring; and step-brother, Fred Sands (if keeping track - Fred still owes Rodney $25).

A private family funeral service will be held.

