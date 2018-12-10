Rodney "Rod" Gordon Teeter

Rodney Teeter, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 1, 2018 in his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019 in Wisconsin Dells. Details will be provided at a later date.

Rodney was born March 30, 1957 in Portage, Wisconsin and was adopted by loving parents, Robert and Priscilla Teeter of Rio, WI. Rod was a graduate of Rio Highschool in 1975. He called Wisconsin Dells his home.

Rod was employed for numerous years, performing maintenance and other duties, at the Holiday Inn in Wisconsin Dells. He enjoyed working with the public and after leaving there, he was employed at other hotels in the area.

Rod’s journey did not place value on material possessions but on the beauty that they held. While he had a great love of family, his calling in life was music and art. Even though macular dystrophy claimed most of his vision, he would still spend countless hours along the Wisconsin River sketching. He received satisfaction when a passerby admired his drawings and he frequently gave away his pen and ink productions. His music was popular in social media where he scored and produced numerous keyboard symphonies. They remain his legacy on YouTube and Google Plus. He faithfully interacted with his followers via the internet and was always proud of the far-reaching grasp that it provided. His music was played over a million times worldwide. It gave him immense joy and purpose.

Rod is survived by his loving sister, Patti (Michael) Lindert of Wisconsin Dells; two nieces that he adored, Adria (Todd) Hamm of Boise, ID, and Drs. Ava (Nathan) O’Neill of Peterborough, NH. He is further survived by a great niece and nephew, Finley and Jackson Hamm; aunts, Patricia Stancer of Rio, WI, Agnes Ladwig of Columbus, WI, Alice Teeter of Columbus, WI and Denise Durney of Pardeeville, WI, along with several cousins and numerous friends. Rod was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Gordon and Hazel Heft of Rio, paternal grandparents, Rodney and Mary Teeter of Columbus, as well as other extended family.

Rod will be remembered for his compassion and kindness to others. Whatever he had, he shared.