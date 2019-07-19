Rodney "Ram Rod"'s M. Williams

Melby Funeral Home

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - Rodney M. "Ram Rod" Williams, 51, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Pastor James Frazier will officiate. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Annex. Memorials may be made to the Rodney M. Williams Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Rodney was born on February 15, 1968 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, son of Ronald "Ron" and Brenda (Swab) Williams. Rod worked for G & J Farms, Platteville, and he also drove truck for Reid Trucking out of Wauzeka. When he was younger he did landscaping and construction with his father, worked for Tschiggfrie Excavating, of Dubuque, doing construction, and also worked at Cabela's; one would say he was a "Jack of all trades", though his true love was farming.

He volunteered serving meals during the holidays at "Home Alone" and volunteering at the St. Mary's Food Pantry when he could. He enjoyed tractor pulling and snowmobiling and loved to be in the shop fixing anything with a motor.

Rod will be remembered for being a happy-go-lucky, give the shirt off his back, work hard, play WAY harder, smart ass guy!

Rod is survived by his four children, Cassandra, Carl, Cat and Chance Williams; six grandchildren, Kiah, Shadoe, Sayde, Leland, Kimber and Landrey; his parents, Ron and Brenda Williams; two sisters, Sheila (Melvin) Juette and Amy (Tom Cooley) Stagman; three brothers, Mark (Cindy) Williams, Shaun (Rochelle) Williams and Dan Williams; his good friends, Gary Loeffelholz and Jamie Bevan; nieces and nephews and of course his dog, "Whiskey". He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jake Sherman, Donald and Bess Swab, and Carl and Laura Williams and his dogs, Dakota and Boo.